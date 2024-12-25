George Wood/Getty Images

A club boast a number of players Newcastle United are fans of, making a deal for a Magpies star possible, however their current management look unlikely to pursue it.

Newcastle have had to balance the books in terms of PSR rules, which has made adding players tough and contributed to Eddie Howe missing out on a centre-back – Marc Guehi was chased – and a winger – Anthony Elanga was wanted – last summer.

There have been suggestions Newcastle could have to consider letting one of their crown jewels leave and midfielder Sandro Tonali falls into that category.

Howe has eased him into the line-up this season after a ban for breaching betting rules, but the 24-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy.

Serie A giants Juventus have shown interest, while Tonali’s previous side AC Milan have also been credited with being keen, as fans are still angry at his sale.

According to Italian outlet Milan Live, a deal could be possible for AC Milan as they have players Newcastle like.

The Magpies admire Fikayo Tomori, Samu Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while they have also held an interest in Malick Thiaw.

To bring Tonali back to the San Siro though, the entire AC Milan management would need to be on board, along with the players involved.

The AC Milan hierarchy are tipped as being unlikely at present to pursue such a deal.