Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace still have an opportunity to beat other clubs to the signature of a teenage defender that is shining brightly in Spain, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eddie Howe is likely to want to see if he can sign another centre-back in the winter window after missing out on Marc Guehi, while Crystal Palace are also in the market for improvements.

Both clubs are keen to act if possible and they hold an interest in Real Valladolid’s 18-year-old defender Juma Bah, who is on loan at the side from Sierra Leone outfit AIK Freetong.

At six feet five inches, he is a physical presence at the back and is attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

While Italian giants AC Milan have already made a move for him, La Liga giants Barcelona are also keen.

However, the Serie A outfit cannot sign him right now and have to wait until the summer given that their quota of foreign players is currently full.

In England, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have kept Bah on their radar but they have been joined in the race by champions Manchester City.

The Cityzens want to sign the player now and send him out on loan in search of more first-team action.

However, the door is not closed for Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Both sides still have a chance to sign Bah if they are prepared to meet the £12m asking price and promise him a speedy route into their first team.

The chase for the defender only looks likely to heat up when the January transfer window opens in a matter of days.