Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Owen Wijndal, who played under Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar, has insisted that he expected the Dutchman to do well at Liverpool.

After Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the Reds this season, the Anfield outfit appointed Slot as the new boss.

Slot, though, has taken over seamlessly and Liverpool are now serious contenders to win the Premier League this season, with the Reds top of the table with a four-point lead and a game in hand on second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal.

In the Champions League as well, they have been exceptional and are cruising through to the last eight.

Wijndal, who is at Ajax now, and played under Slot for a season, is not at all surprised to see the 46-year-old doing so well at Anfield and insists he fully expected it.

“He [Slot] is doing well, isn’t he? I expected it, you know”, Wijndal told Dutch magazine Voetbal International about the Liverpool boss.

“What I am saying is, he is so well prepared. Of course, the Premier League is very different from the Eredivisie.

“But this is nice. I follow him and I am proud of him.

“He really gave me the chance to be a regular at AZ Alkmaar, that worked out really well, so I’m always grateful to him for that.

“When I see him again, it will be a laugh right away, because we have kept a really good bond.”

Slot’s Liverpool are due to play host to strugglers Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day, before they then head to the capital to meet West Ham United.