Getty Images

Bundesliga star Keven Schlotterbeck has revealed his lofty ambition to play at Liverpool’s Anfield in the Champions League one day.

The 27-year-old German defender plays for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and he is a first-team name for them.

Freiburg are a solid mid-table German first-tier side, but they have not challenged the top-of-the-table sides for a top-four finish; they came very close in the 2022/23 season where they finished fifth.

This season the Breisgau-Brasilianer are currently sitting ninth in the Bundesliga table and Schlotterbeck has accepted that his side will not win the league this season.

However, he is not ready to give up on working hard so that he can travel to Liverpool to fulfil his dream of playing at Anfield.

“I spoke to a few guys who played at Anfield. It would be great if we could travel to Liverpool because it’s just an unbelievably great stadium”, Scholtterbeck told German outlet ran.de about Anfield.

“To do that, we have to score, score, score and see what happens at the end of the season.

“There is no question that we will not become German champions this year.

“I am nevertheless convinced that there is a lot of talent in the team and that we can have a successful year together.

“We want to attack so that we don’t have to look back, but rather forward.”

Anfield is considered one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world and only time will tell if Schlotterbeck will be able to play one day at Liverpool’s home stadium.