Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki has name-checked Manchester City’s Ederson and Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario when asked about which goalkeepers he rates the highest.

Ederson has been one of the best custodians in the Premier League over recent years and Vicario at the north London club has become a regular starter.

Suzuki joined the Italian outfit this summer on a five-year deal, but he was linked with a potential move to Manchester United in recent years.

The Japan international insisted that he rejected the Premier League to go and play in Serie A.

However, when asked about his idol, Suzuki revealed that Ederson is his favourite goalkeeper and also admitted that he trains to play like the Cityzens star man.

“When I was in Japan, the Premier League wanted me, but I’m happy with my choice. Serie A is known around the world for the level of its goalkeepers”, Suzuki told Italian daily La Repubblica.

“My idol? Ederson from Manchester City, a phenomenon even with his feet, he creates impossible spaces and puts the attackers in a position to not score, I train to be like him.”

And when he was asked about his favourite Italian goalkeepers, Suzuki chose Vicario over Gianluigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Italians? Buffon is a legend and I appreciate Donnarumma, but I choose Vicario from Tottenham.

“He has incredible reflexes and saves balls shot from a metre away, deflected.”

In recent games, however, Stefan Ortega has been between the sticks for Manchester City, while Spurs custodian Vicario is out for a few months with an injury.