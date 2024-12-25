Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool have ‘gathered information’ about a Ligue 1 attacker, who has been tracked by fellow Premier League outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds brought in two new signings in the summer and wide attacker Federico Chiesa was one of them.

The Italian, however, has not been able to settle down due to his constant injury issues and he has even been linked with a possible move away from Anfield.

Arne Slot has taken over the Reds flawlessly as Liverpool are flying this season, but the jury is out on what business the club might do in January.

Signing an attacker could be on the agenda and Liverpool have taken action.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Reds have ‘gathered information’ about Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani, but have not gone further yet.

Both north London outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him, alongside Manchester United, but it has been suggested that the Red Devils are not likely to do a deal for the PSG bit-part striker.

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are in talks with PSG for the France international while Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig also keeping a close eye on him.

With so much interest in the Frenchman, teams will need to move quickly to acquire his services for the rest of the season.