Liverpool ‘have no intention’ of pursuing a possible swap deal with one of Europe’s biggest clubs at the moment.

Arne Slot was allowed to bring only two signings in the summer transfer window with only Federico Chiesa actually joining the Reds.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will not join Liverpool until next season as he is set to spend the current campaign at Valencia.

The Reds are performing brilliantly domestically and in Europe and some of their players are attracting interest from European clubs.

It was suggested recently that Real Madrid are interested in a swap deal involving Aurelien Tchouameni and Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, at this stage, the Reds ‘have no interest’ in pursuing a swap deal.

Gravenberch is considered an important part of Slot’s plans and they will not entertain any idea of letting the Dutchman leave next month.

With the player also not interested in leaving the Anfield outfit, it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will make an attempt for the 22-year-old in January.