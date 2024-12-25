Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leicester City could get their hands on a Premier League midfielder, who had a spell with them, in the winter transfer window, after his asking price scared Italian sides away.

After a season’s absence from the English top flight, the Foxes are back and are looking to stay up in the division.

Currently, they are sitting just above the relegation zone, in 17th and have Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager after parting ways with Steve Cooper.

They have lost two league matches back-to-back and have conceded seven goals in the process as well.

The Foxes board are looking to back the new boss with reinforcements next month and now they have been linked with a player who played for them before.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei could be on his way to the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder is currently not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and he has ample interest from Italian clubs, but his price tag has scared them away.

Bologna, Lazio and Monza are all keen, but are unwilling to pay the €36m Chelsea are demanding.

He was on loan at the Foxes in the first half of the previous season and it is suggested that a return could be possible in the January window.