Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has ‘given his OK’ to Manchester United making a move to bring in a star from La Liga.

Amorim is heading into his first transfer window as Manchester United manager and the club are expected to back him where they can.

Left-back is expected to be a priority area, where Luke Shaw has barely featured due to injury problems and Tyrell Malacia has just returned to the team after spending 18 months away from the pitch due to multiple injury issues.

Amorim is keen on a natural left-footer to play on the left side and he is interested in bringing in a new left-footed wing-back next month.

Girona’s 23-year-old Miguel Gutierrez is a player Manchester United like and he even played ten times for the Real Madrid senior team before he moved to Girona two years ago.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Amorim has ‘given his OK’ to the Red Devils moving for Gutierrez.

The 23-year-old is high on Manchester United’s shortlist and they could now ‘take important steps’ to try to sign him.

Girona are waiting to see what Manchester United propose, with the player’s release clause set at the €35m mark.