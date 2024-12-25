Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has pointed out why Tottenham Hotspur tracked David Hancko is ‘on everyone’s list’.

The left-footed Slovak defender has been on Feyenoord’s books since 2022 and he has established himself as an instrumental player at the Dutch outfit.

Spurs are going through a major defensive injury crisis and Hancko, who can play both centre-back and left-back, has emerged as a top target for them.

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in the 27-year-old, while Chelsea have also joined the race for the Feyenoord star man.

Sneijder insisted that Hancko is a brave forward-mined player and he feels his qualities have made him so desirable for top European clubs, something which have put him on everyone’s list.

“If Hancko leaves in the winter, it will be very difficult for Feyenoord at the back”, the former Dutch national team superstar told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal4u) about the Spurs-tracked versatile defender.

“Then it will be very difficult for them, I think he is really the best there, at Feyenoord.

“And most importantly, he always sees between the lines, plays everyone in, he dares.

“That’s why he’s on everyone’s list. Many top teams in Europe.”

Feyenoord could well lose their star defender amid high-profile interest in him and Spurs may need to move quickly if they want to secure Hancko’s services.