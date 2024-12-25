Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is clear that his side need to be at their best before they face Wrexham and Birmingham City in back-to-back games.

Wrexham and Blues are considered the hottest favourites to gain automatic promotion from League One at the end of this season.

Chris Davies’ side are currently sitting at the top of the league table, while Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham are third.

Blackpool are set to face Wrexham on Boxing Day at the Racecourse Ground and Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Sunday.

Bruce is certain that the Seasiders need to be at their best to compete against the two best teams in the league.

“It’s a cracking game to look forward to on Boxing Day. Phil Parkinson has done a grand job taking them from where they were to where they are now in the past few years”, Bruce told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“They play a certain way, they are very direct, which I’m sure will be a total contrast to the game we could face at Birmingham a few days later, so that’s lots to look forward to.

“As we have proved before, we’re more than capable.

“Certainly we will have to be at our best if we want to get anything from Wrexham or Birmingham in particular.“

Now it remains to be seen if Bruce’s side will be able to pose serious challenges against Wrexham and Birmingham City.