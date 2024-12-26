Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting side to lock horns with champions Manchester City at the Etihad in a Boxing Day Premier League fixture this afternoon.

With the Toffees now under new ownership there is a sense of optimism around the club and Sean Dyche has just delivered back-to-back clean sheets against Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.

Taking into account the 4-0 win over Wolves, Everton have now gone three games without conceding a single goal and Dyche will want that to continue in Manchester today.

Manchester City have won just one of their last 12 games across all competitions, but last lost at home to Everton in 2010.

The Toffees have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche picks Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Everton have Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Abdoulaye Doucoure also starts. Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye will support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There are options off the bench for Dyche if needed and they include Armando Broja and Beto.

Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Chermiti, Broja, Lindstrom, Armstrong