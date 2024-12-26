Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys dropped points on their last outing when they were held to a 0-0 draw at Tannadice by Dundee United.

Rodgers will want his men to get back to winning ways this afternoon, but visitors Motherwell sit a lofty fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

The Fir Park outfit are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic, who name a back four of Anthony Ralston, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Paulo Bernardo, while Yang, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah lead the attacking threat.

Rodgers can chop and change if required and his options include Luke McCowan and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Bernardo, Yang, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Kyogo, Kuhn, Valle, McCowan, Hatate, Welsh