Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the club are working hard behind the scenes on transfers but the focus for now will be on the last match of the year against Wolves.

Spurs were on the receiving end of yet another negative result as they were humbled 1-0 away from home against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

The day went from bad to worse as they lost one of their few available defenders, Radu Dragusin, through injury in the 49th minute and Djed Spence in the 94th minute through a red card.

Totteham’s injury situation at the back means that they might be forced to look for options in the January transfer market.

Manager Postecoglou revealed that the club are working hard behind the scenes to find solutions.

“We are working hard behind the scenes”, Postecoglou was quoted as saying by the BBC while responding to a question on transfers.

On the team’s immediate focus, the manager added: “But we’ve got a game on Sunday and focus on that first. Then, we will look at January.”

The extent of Dragusin’s injury is yet to be ascertained, but Spurs were already expected to be active in January before he picked up a knock.