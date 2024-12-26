Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting line-up to lock horns with strugglers Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.

Lopetegui saw his side play out a 1-1 draw with Brighton before Christmas and West Ham have now strung together a three-match unbeaten run.

Two of those games though have ended in draws and there will be pressure on the Hammers to take all three points from bottom of the table Southampton today.

West Ham do without Lucas Paqueta, who is suspended, for what is the first game in charge for new Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Lopetegui goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, the Hammers have Guido Rodriguez, Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Niclas Fullkrug lead the attacking threat.

If Lopetegui needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Andy Irving and Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Soler, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Alvarez, Todibo, Irving