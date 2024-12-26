Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement’s men travel to St Mirren back in second place in the league table after dislodging Aberdeen and on the back of a 1-0 win at Ibrox over Dundee.

St Mirren have won four of their last six matches and beat St Johnstone and Ross County back-to-back in their last two outings.

Rangers beat St Mirren 2-1 in October and won on their last visit to the Buddies by the same scoreline, last season.

Jack Butland is between the sticks for Rangers today, while at the back Clement trusts in James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun and Jefte as a back four.

In midfield, Rangers go with Connor Barron and Mohammed Diomande, while Vaclav Cerny, Nedim Bajrami and Ianis Hagi support Hamza Igamane.

Clement has options on the bench to shuffle his pack if needed and they include Danilo and Robin Propper.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Cerny, Bajrami, Hagi, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Propper, Cortes, Dessers, Dowell, Raskin, McCausland, Danilo