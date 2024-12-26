Clive Rose/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has revealed that he and his team-mates targeted Tottenham Hotspur for counter-attacks given the kind of pace they got down the wings and that worked perfectly for them.

Despite managing just 29 per cent of possession, the Tricky Trees were able to come away with a narrow 1-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s team on Boxing Day.

The only goal of the match came from winger Anthony Elanga’s foot as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side hit the visitors on the break.

Responding to a question on whether they targeted counter-attacks against an attacking team, Anderson insisted that it was the case given how much pace they have there through Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Definitely [we targeted counter-attack]”, Anderson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We’ve got pace on the wings as you can see, especially with Ant [Elanga].

“We tend to go down that way, hold it deep and try and find Ant and Cal [Hudson-Odoi]. It works, so it is perfect.”

The loss was Tottenham’s fourth defeat in the last five league games and took them further away from a European spot, consolidating their position in the bottom half of the table.

It also helped further increase pressure on an already under-pressure manager Postecoglou.