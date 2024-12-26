Former Aberdeen skipper Willie Miller has termed the Dons’ 4-0 defeat to Kilmarnock ’embarrassing’ but believes that manager Jimmy Thelin still needs time to bring in his own players to turn things around again.

The Dons’ bright start to the season has faded somewhat as they have failed to win any of their last seven league games.

Their latest encounter on Boxing Day was a 4-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, which was termed embarrassing by club great Miller.

Giving his assessment of Aberdeen’s season, the 69-year-old insisted that it seems that the Dons have fallen off a cliff and are in freefall.

“Aberdeen have fallen off a cliff”, Miller told the BBC.

“They went from a side always managing to win games, or at least not lose games, to freefall.”

The former Scotland international though feels that the newly-appointed Aberdeen manager deserves more time to bring his own players and turn things around.

“Jimmy Thelin deserves a little bit of time to bring in his own players and turn things around again.

“It is not a great situation to be in. It was an embarrassing result.”

Aberdeen’s loss came on a day when leaders Celtic stretched their lead at the top by registering a 4-0 win against Motherwell.