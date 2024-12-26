Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Portuguese giants FC Porto are in advanced negotiations to take Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Valentin Barco on loan for the second half of the season.

Barco is currently out on loan at Spanish club Sevilla, but has found his chances limited there under coach Xavier Garcia Pimienta.

The Argentine has other players ahead of the Brighton-contracted player in the pecking order and is willing to cut the player’s season-long loan short.

That is expected to happen in January as the manager looks to make room in his squad for new additions.

Barco though is not expected to get into Fabian Hurzeler’s plans for the remainder of the season, despite an injury to summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu.

The full-back’s short-term future could be away from England and in the Portuguese Primeira Liga where FC Porto have shown interest in signing him.

In fact, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Porto have already advanced in their negotiations to sign Barco on loan.

They are also willing to include an option to buy in Barco’s contract to make sure they can keep hold of him if he impresses.