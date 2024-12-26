Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has named his team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield.

With Chelsea having been beaten at home by Fulham earlier on Boxing Day, Liverpool have the chance to now go seven points clear of the Blues if they can take all three points.

Leicester arrive in trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table, but now have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Foxes have shipped seven goals in their last two league games and not managed to score once.

The Reds have Alisson in goal this evening, while at the back Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

Slot can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah