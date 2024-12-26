Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg have received an offer for one of their stars from Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna has got the Tractor Boys to the top tier of English football this season after achieving back-to-back promotions in a remarkable fashion.

Their primary objective is to stay up this term and the Tractor Boys hierarchy approved multiple signings in the summer.

McKenna’s men, though, are sitting second bottom in the Premier League table and they have conceded 32 goals in only 16 games already.

The January transfer window could be a vital one for them to make some crucial changes and they are looking at defenders.

According to Italian outlet Area Napoli, the Tractor Boys have sent an offer for RB Salzburg’s 22-year-old right-back Amar Dedic.

Even though the Bosnian’s current contract is valid until 2027, it has been suggested that he would like to play for Serie A giants AC Milan.

Sporting Lisbon have also sent in an offer alongside Ipswich Town, now it remains to be seen if either of the offers will be enough for the Austrian side to let him go.

His agent is working to move Dedic to another league and it remains to be seen if that happens in January.