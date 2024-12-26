Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former St Mirren midfielder Stephen McGinn has insisted that the match against the Saints was not one where Rangers manager Philippe Clement should have tinkered with his side.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee, the Rangers manager decided against starting with midfielder Nico Raskin and striker Danilo in the Boxing Day fixture against St Mirren.

He had to introduce both though in the 46th minute and Danilo even went on to score Rangers’ only goal of the match.

That strike was not enough though and the Gers eventually ended up on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stephen Robinson’s side.

Reflecting on the night’s action, McGinn insisted that the St Mirren game was not one where Clement should have made changes.

“Resting Nico Raskin and Danilo – Rangers’ squad isn’t good enough to do that”, McGinn said on BBC Scotland.

“They still have to come on at half-time.

“St Mirren gave them a real fright at Ibrox earlier in the season.

“I didn’t think this was the game to tinker about.”

Rangers’ defeat came after their bitter rivals Celtic had won their match against Motherwell 4-0, thus extending their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 12 points.