David Balogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs under Postecoglou are in the bottom half of the league table and have already lost eight times so far this season.

Nottingham Forest have only lost half as many games and sit a lofty fourth, under former Spurs boss Nuno.

Forest have won their last three games on the spin, beating Manchester United, Aston Villa and, last time out, Brentford.

Spurs have Fraser Forster in goal this afternoon, while in defence Postecoglou goes with Djed Spence, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou select Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking threat.

Options are on the bench if Postecoglou requires them and they include James Maddison and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Nottingham Forest

Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Porro, Reguilon, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Werner, Lankshear