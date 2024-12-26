Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes that Manchester City will not be able to emerge from the current situation until some of the questions that have been posed to them are answered.

Manchester City’s woes continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

It stretched their winless run to four games and put them eleven points off leaders Liverpool heading into December’s final game against Leicester City on Sunday.

Deeney, while judging Manchester City’s performance on the day, insisted that Pep Guardiola’s team have not hit rock bottom yet but need to answer at least some of the questions that have been put in front of them.

“You need to hit rock bottom in order to grow again” ,Deeney said on the BBC.

“I don’t think Manchester City have hit the rock-bottom yet. They are drawing matches and not losing all the time.”

Expressing his bewilderment at seeing Guardiola overlook Kevin de Bruyne from the starting line-up against Everton, the 36-year-old added: “No-one knows the answer as to why Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench.

“There are lots of questions and until some of these questions are answered, they are going to be in a situation where this is going to be happening.”

With the January transfer window set to open in a week, it remains to be seen whether Guardiola will seek a solution in the market to solve his team’s problems.