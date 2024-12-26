Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa outfit at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 at Portman Road on their last outing and have now won their last three games on the spin.

Howe will want that momentum continuing over the busy festive period of games, but sixth placed Aston Villa present a difficult challenge for Newcastle.

However, Newcastle are unbeaten at home in their last 15 Premier League games against Aston Villa, who last won at St James’ Park in 2005.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Newcastle boast Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If changes need to be made then Newcastle have options off the bench and they include Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Aston Villa

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimarares, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley