Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Fixture: Stoke City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their side to go up against Stoke City in an away Championship encounter this evening.

With Sheffield United being beaten at home by Burnley, Leeds have the chance to go top of the Championship table if they can bring all three points back from the Potteries.

Stoke are in poor form and there is pressure on manager Narcis Pelach to get a result.

The Potters last won a game at the start of November and Leeds will start as strong favourites to make matters even worse for Pelach’s side this evening.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks tonight, while at the back Daniel Farke goes with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Leeds field Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rothwell, while further up the pitch the Whites play Dan James, Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe.

Farke has options on his bench if needed and they include Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Stoke City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Ampadu, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford