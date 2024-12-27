Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Serie A giants Juventus are the ‘best positioned’ in the race to land a defender in January, but Newcastle United and Aston Villa are ‘still in’ the mix.

The Magpies tried their best to bring in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer, but after the London club rejected multiple bids they left empty-handed.

The Villans did their necessary transfer business, but Tyrone Mings has come back recently from his injury and Unai Emery has not trusted Diego Carlos with more than seven Premier League starts.

Both Premier League clubs have been showing interest in bringing a central defender and they have one player on their wish list.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in Benfica’s 21-year-old Antonio Silva, who has played more than 100 times for the Portuguese giants and has acquired 17 senior Portugal caps.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, though, Juventus are the ‘best-positioned’ club to capture Silva’s signature at the moment.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady are looking at potential situations to do a deal in the January transfer window.

However, despite Juventus’ apparent advantage, Aston Villa and Newcastle are ‘still in’ the race for the defender.

Talks have been held between Benfica’s president and Silva’s agent.