Scouts from one of Italy’s biggest clubs were at St James’ Park to watch an Aston Villa player in action on Boxing Day.

Villa were handed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and have now fallen as low as ninth in the Premier League, raising questions over whether they will be able to build on last season’s top four finish.

Unai Emery may look to do some business in the January transfer window, but Aston Villa’s stars are also attracting interest.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli had scouts at Newcastle to watch target Jhon Duran in action for Villa.

The trip was not hugely fruitful for the Italian side’s representatives as Duran was sent off just after the half hour mark.

Napoli are convinced about the Aston Villa star though and would like to take him to Italy.

They are determined they will not overpay however and a big money deal in January looks unlikely without departures.

Under Antonio Conte, Napoli currently sit second in the Serie A table and are two points behind league leaders Atalanta.