Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ajax technical director Alex Kroes has stressed his club’s desire to keep hold of Arsenal target Jorrel Hato for a long time, but believes that at some point the teenager will become too good and leave.

Despite being just 18 years old, Hato has gone on to become a regular for Ajax’s senior side and has played in both the Eredivisie and Europa League this season.

The defender has played in 15 domestic and six European games for Ajax and has made seven goal contributions.

His performances have started to draw attention, with English giants Arsenal showing keen interest in signing him.

Jurrien Timber, Hato’s mentor at Ajax, already plies his trade in the London-based club and a move to Arsenal could help Hato reunite with him.

Ajax’s technical director Kroes, while insisting that the club are under no pressure to sell, revealed that at some point Hato will become too good for the Dutch club and will leave.

“Football clubs are cash-driven. With the sale of Steven Bergwijn last summer – he brought in €21m – we are no longer standing with our backs against the wall”, Kroes said in an interview with Dutch daily Het Parool.

“At the same time, I have to think seriously about every big offer.

“Ideally, we keep Jorrel for a long time and he will play in the Champions League at Ajax next season.

“But at some point, he will be too good and he will leave. We have to be proud of that. That has been our business model for a long time.”

The Gunners currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko out through injury while Kieran Tierney is expected to leave the club soon.