Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes that Bhoys’ manager Brendan Rodgers is correct in saying that like Nicolas Kuhn, summer signing Arne Engels also needs time and the club will probably see the best of him next season.

Celtic spent a club record £11m to sign Engels from FC Augsburg in the summer, but the player is yet to make a telling impression on his critics.

Of the four league goals he has scored, three have come from penalty kicks, but Engels’ manager has stood up for him, insisting that if the 21-year-old was not good enough the club would not have invested in him.

The manager also gave the examples of two players – Paulo Bernardo and Kuhn – both of whom took time to show their best at Celtic Park.

Seconding the opinion of Rodgers, Wilson insisted that Engels is bound to improve with time.

“I think with time he will improve”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think it is incredibly difficult for a young player to come in and just play well week after week after week regardless of the transfer fee.

“I think Brendan Rodgers was spot on in reference to Kuhn that give this lad some time. I think he has got a great engine, he has got a nice way of playing.

“He is obviously a confident lad as well in terms of standing up and taking penalty kicks, no problem at a new club.

“I think as time goes by and maybe next season you will see a much better product in Engels.”

Engels was the one that opened Celtic’s goalscoring on Boxing Day as they went on to beat Motherwell 4-0 to stretch the lead at the top of the table.