James Fearn/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has admitted that he doubts the League One side will be able to sign the stars who are on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

Forward Jamie Donley and goalkeeper Josh Keeley are on loan from Spurs, while forward Sonny Perkins is on a season-long loan from Leeds.

All of them have shown their quality in Wellens’ team this term and the boss has admitted how pleased he has been with their performances.

The Os boss has insisted that he would give his contract to Donley and Perkins to keep them at the club permanently, but he is aware that Tottenham and Leeds have trusted them to develop those youngsters.

“I would like to swap my contract with Jamie Donley, so I doubt it”, Wellens told the Os media when he was asked if any of the loans will become permanent.

“I would like to swap contracts with Sonny Perkins so I doubt it.

“But no, in those two cases there, the parent clubs, Leeds and Tottenham, have trusted us with the first stages of their development in terms of professional games.

“So, we treat that as a responsibility, we develop them, we 100 per cent want to keep them for the rest of the season.

“And let’s see where next season goes but I think Tottenham see Donley’s future in their first team eventually.”

He also mentioned shot-stopper Keeley, who he thinks has been brilliant since he has come in.

“Let’s just stay level-headed, let’s just stay calm and let’s see where it takes us with Josh.

“I think he has done unbelievably well since has has come in.”

All three players are on loan spells at Leyton Orient and now only time will tell if next summer the Os will be able to acquire any of them on a permanent basis.