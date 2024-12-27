Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that though Brenden Aaronson did a good job against Stoke City, he is neither a proper number 9 nor a proper number 10 and the club could potentially try to bring in someone to fill that role.

After selling forward Georginio Rutter to Brighton & Hove Albion for a club record £40m, the Whites did not sign any out-and-out replacement for him.

The job has rested on the duo of Aaronson and Joel Piroe – both of whom have shouldered the responsibility so far.

Aaronson and Piroe have scored 13 goals between them so far and have also helped set up six more goals.

Newsome though believes that it is not a natural position for Aaronson, as he played most of his games for Union Berlin in a more central role.

Praising Aaronson for his performance against Stoke, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He did [play his part against Stoke].

“He picked up decent positions, but I agree, I don’t think [he is a proper nine].

“It is not his position. He is not a ten. Round pegs in round holes.”

The 54-year-old thinks that Leeds could possibly look to enter the January transfer market to try to sign another attacker.

“I fully expect the football club to potentially try and bring one in January I really do.”

The win against Stoke City took Leeds to top of the Championship as they lead Sheffield United on goal difference heading into the final game of the year against Derby County.