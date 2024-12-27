Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce want to raid Aston Villa to sign a Villa attacker on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Mourinho is trying to plot a Turkish Super Lig title win with the Yellow Canaries, who sit eight points behind leaders Galatasaray in the league standings.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is on the hunt for extra attacking power and his search has led to Villa Park.

Fenerbahce are zeroing in on Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene and would like to sign him on loan, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor.

Aston Villa splashed the cash on Philogene in the summer transfer window, but his impact at the club has been limited.

The 22-year-old has clocked just eleven outings in the Premier League, the majority off the bench, and has failed to score or provide an assist.

Villa might feel a loan move to Turkey for the attacker could be beneficial.

It is unclear at present whether Fenerbahce would like to include an option to buy in any agreement for the winger, who is capable of playing both on the right flank and the left flank.