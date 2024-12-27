George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have put in an offer for a Ligue 1 star who has been tracked by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur and the Championship club are expected to open discussions with the French club as well.

The Whites are considered one of the favourites to gain promotion back to the Premier League and they are at the top of the league table in the Championship.

They are expected to strengthen the squad with fresh faces in January and they have already taken important steps for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Ligue 1 defender is subject to interest from Newcastle and north London club Tottenham are also interested.

According to French outlet Top Mercato, Leeds have sent in a €20m offer for the highly-rated Uzbek defender as they ‘take action’ to try to sign him.

Even though Lens have an asking price of €25m to €30m for the defender, the opening bid is expected to create a base for further discussions.

His agent, Jorge Mendes has an ‘exclusive mandate’ when Khusanov moves, is trying to push a move to the Premier League for better capital gain.

Lens are happy to sell if their price is met as they look to bring in cash.

Now it remains to be seen where Khusanov’s future lies amid genuine interest from multiple Premier League clubs and Leeds United’s opening offer.