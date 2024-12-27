David Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has struck a sceptical note over using one of his midfielders at centre-back, amid the crisis in the position worsening.

Spurs Tottenham are already without the services of key defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero through injury and that crisis deepened after yet another specialised player for that area, Radu Dragusin, was forced off in the loss to Nottingham Forest.

Bissouma filled his shoes and kept Nottingham Forest from scoring any more goals for the remaining minutes of the game.

Ahead of the final match before the January transfer window opens, Postecoglou might have to seek the help of Bissouma yet again to fill the role.

However, the Tottenham manager insists that he is not sure about that option and will wait and see how to go about it.

“I don’t know. I mean Yves has never played there so I am not sure why I would put him there”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I had to put him there last night because I had no one else, but we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

The manager also took time to give a medical update on injured defender Dragusin.

“Bit early to tell, he obviously tweaked his ankle and felt like he couldn’t continue, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Wait until he gets in today and then assess it from there.”

Wolves, Tottenham’s opponents on Sunday, will visit the London Stadium with the confidence they have built from their last two wins against Leicester City and Manchester United.