Several clubs are already putting in enquiries about taking a defender from Burnley on loan in the January transfer window.

The Clarets are one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion from the Championship this season and on Boxing Day they beat promotion rivals Sheffield United 2-0.

Everyone in Scott Parker’s side, however, is not happy as he has not been able to distribute game time evenly.

Dutch defender Shurandy Sambo is one player who has barely featured in the Clarets side this season.

He made one 18-minute cameo against Sunderland at the beginning of this term but since then he has not featured at all in the Championship.

The former Netherlands youth international joined the club back in June on a free transfer and now he is attracting transfer interest from abroad.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, FC Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam are interested in the Clarets’ out-of-favour defender.

It has been also suggested that several foreign clubs along the Dutch sides are interested in Sambo.

Sides are eyeing taking him from Burnley on loan and the Clarets have already received enquiries about him.

What Parker feels about letting Sambo go remains to be seen.