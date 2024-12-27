Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has insisted that he would not be surprised if Ethan Ampadu starts the game against Derby County on Sunday.

Daniel Farke will want his team to keep their momentum intact when they visit Pride Park for the final game of 2024, with the Whites now top of the Championship standings.

One of the players who will be in contention for selection against Paul Warne’s team will be skipper Ampadu, who is now back following an injury layoff.

The 24-year-old has just returned to action following a long-term injury and played the full 90 minutes for only the second time since then in the match against Stoke City.

On whether using Ampadu so frequently is a wise option, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That is the question that you say to yourself as a manager – do I really want to push him that much?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Ethan Ampadu starts on Sunday, I really wouldn’t be.”

The use of Ampadu for 60 to 65 minutes might also be an option that Farke might explore, Newsome believes.

“Also wouldn’t be surprised if I don’t know 60-65 minutes, if the game is going right he gets brought off and rested.

“Because that is when you start picking up little niggles and you cannot afford to do that.”

A win on Sunday could enable the Whites to finish 2024 on top of the Championship table, thus helping their cause of earning automatic promotion.