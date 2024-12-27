George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that Stoke City winger Lewis Koumas’ reluctance to stop the runs from Jayden Bogle played it into the hands of the Whites defender on Boxing Day.

The Whites managed to extend their unbeaten run as they beat strugglers Stoke City 2-0 to climb up to the top of the Championship table.

While most of Daniel Farke’s men caught attention on the night, Bogle came up for particular praise for his runs down the wing.

While Newsome was impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance, he felt that the opposition winger made the Leeds man’s work easy.

Koumas, who was playing on the wing for Stoke, failed to track Bogle and even refused to make the necessary tackles, which Newsome felt played into Bogle’s hands.

“I thought he was outstanding first-half. And I thought he was really good in the second half”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It probably seemed like it had petered out a little bit but he is really good going forward isn’t he? He is a modern-day full-back, wing-back. Gets lots of the ball.

“But as we said he had nobody to play against I think it was Koumas who was supposedly playing on the left-hand side.

“There were loads of times when Bogle got the ball and he opened his legs and is striding out and you could see Koumas on the halfway line just jogging back.

“Just didn’t want to do that well. Didn’t want to do that dirty part of the game. And that just played into Bogle’s hands.”

Bogle, who was signed from Sheffield United in the summer, has featured in 21 of Leeds’ 23 league games so far making four goal contributions.