Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland face competition to land Chelsea starlet Harvey Vale as Anderlecht and Heerenveen are also keen on him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old, who has spent time on loan at Hull City and Bristol Rovers, has featured in the Conference League for Chelsea this season.

However, he does not feature in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans for now and yet another spell away is being considered.

Championship giants Sunderland, who are looking to restock their squad for the challenge ahead, are keen on him.

Vale, who plays as a central attacking midfielder, could add to Regis Le Bris’s goalscoring options for the second half of the season.

Their work will not be easy though as two other clubs in the shape of Anderlecht and Heerenveen are closely monitoring the situation.

It now remains to be seen whether the Black Cats are able to steal a march over them to take the player on board.

Vale has worn the skipper’s armband for Chelsea’s Under-21 team and has made eight goal contributions in seven matches for them.