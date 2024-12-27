Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has hailed Stoke City loan star Nathan Lowe as a ‘fantastic young player’ and he feels his athleticism helps him grow into games.

The Stoke City academy graduate is considered a top prospect at the Championship outfit and he has 17 senior appearances for the Potters to his name.

In the summer, though, he was sent on his first loan away from Stoke City and he is having a very successful loan spell at the Saddlers.

Lowe has been scoring regularly at Walsall and at the moment he is sitting on 21 direct goal contributions in just 28 games.

On Boxing Day, he scored against Doncaster Rovers in a 2-0 victory and Sadler insisted that Lowe’s athleticism helps him get better in games.

“Nathan is just continually [showing his skills], he is a fantastic young player”, Sadler told the Saddlers’ media about the Stoke City striker.

“The way he broke away and drove away and he seems to get stronger as the games go on because of that athleticism he has.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Championship side will bring him back to send him on loan to a club in a league higher than League Two or if Narcis Pelach will keep him at Walsall for the rest of the campaign.