Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes is of the view Arne Slot’s style suits Curtis Jones a lot more than Jurgen Klopp’s approach did.

Jones came through the Reds youth academy and he has featured more than 150 times for the Premier League giants.

The English midfielder, though, was never a crucial part of Klopp’s team, whereas this season he has popped up important goals for Slot.

He has already contributed to seven goals directly in all competitions and Barnes feels that Slot’s pragmatic, slow build-up play has played a big part in it.

The former Reds winger believes that Jones has not improved as a player, but stressed Klopp’s style did not suit him like Slot’s set-up does.

“Curtis does not necessarily need to score many goals, but the way we play now is allowing players to develop and move forward slowly, then Curtis can get inside the box”, Barnes said on LFC TV after the 3-1 win over Leicester City, in which Jones scored.

“Under Jurgen, it was difficult for midfield players to get in the box because we attacked so quickly, you do not want to bomb forward and support them.

“Whereas now, because we are playing in a more methodical pragmatic style, to then get the ball wide, we are getting more players in the box.

“We are allowing Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, we saw against Tottenham making those runs, it is allowing the midfield players to make those runs forward.

“So, it does not surprise me because Curtis is a fantastic talent, he always has been and in many respects, this football suits him more than Jurgen’s [style] did.

“I do not necessarily think he is a better player, just this style of football shows what he can do.

Jones will look to continue his good form under Slot to become a regular in the Reds engine room as the side push to capture the Premier League title.