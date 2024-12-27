Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City star Willum Willumsson has admitted that whenever Blues star Jay Stansfield steps up to take penalties his team-mates expect him to score.

The League One outfit put in a record £15m fee to capture Stansfield from Premier League side Fulham in the summer as they are trying to get automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Stansfield so far has delivered consistently as the Englishman has scored 15 goals in 20 games for Chris Davies’ side.

On Boxing Day, he scored a crucial penalty against Burton Albion and it was his fifth penalty of the season.

Willumsson made it clear that whenever Stansfield goes to take a spot-kick his team-mates fully expect him to hit the back of the net.

“Yes, I mean he has not missed so far so we are all really confident in him”, the Icelandic midfielder told Blues’ media about Stansfield.

“He is a really good finisher as well.

“So, yes when he steps up [to take a penalty] we are all expecting him to score.”

Stansfield will be looking be continue his purple patch for the rest of the season to help Blues achieve promotion by the end of the campaign.