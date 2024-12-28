Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa are expected to keep hold of centre-back Diego Carlos in the January transfer window, despite having been prepared to sell him last summer, according to The Athletic.

After a blistering start to their season domestically and in Europe, the Villans have seen a dip in form and there are big questions over whether last term’s top four finish was a flash in the pan.

They are now just ninth in the Premier League and have lost six times so far, with a goal difference of minus three.

Aston Villa are expected to look to do some business in the January transfer window and players could also depart.

The club were prepared to cash in on centre-back Carlos in the transfer window last summer.

Now, even though he has not been a nailed-on starter, Unai Emery has still given him seven league starts and it has been suggested that he is expected not to leave in January.

However, discussions for Carlos’ Villa Park exit in the summer are becoming increasingly likely at this point.

Now it remains to be seen if the situation for Carlos changes by the end of the season with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.