Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City had scouts watching a Reading talent on Boxing Day, with the player in question ‘expected to move on’ in the January transfer window, according to Darren Witcoop.

With the winter window now set to open for business in just a matter of days, clubs are finalising who they want to look to bring in.

Blackburn and Norwich, two clubs with legitimate playoff ambitions in the Championship, are both taking a keen interest in the division below.

Both clubs had scouts watching Reading on Boxing Day and the talent spotters were there to check on Tyler Bindon.

The 19-year-old defender is regarded as a promising talent and he has been clocking regular game time with the Royals.

Bindon is expected to move on during the January transfer window and is not short of admirers.

The centre-back has made 21 appearances in League One over the course of this season and clocked the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 win over Northampton Town on Boxing Day.

Bindon has been capped by New Zealand at international level and it remains to be seen if he ends up at Blackburn or Norwich in the coming weeks.