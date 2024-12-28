Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic look unlikely to need to worry about one of Europe’s biggest clubs coming calling for one of their chief goal threats when the January transfer window opens in a matter of days, according to The Athletic.

Brendan Rodgers has just scooped up the Scottish League Cup and has the Bhoys cruising to another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic have also performed strongly in the Champions League and are in with a genuine chance of progressing into the playoff round, which would put more money into the club’s coffers.

Rodgers may want to dip into the market in the winter window, but he will also be keen to avoid losing key players.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi was firmly on Manchester City’s radar in the summer window and the Premier League champions looked at signing him.

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola did not sanction a swoop for the Japan international.

With Manchester City struggling badly, signings in the winter window are expected from the Cityzens, who want to start their squad refresh in January.

However, in a boost for Celtic, a move to land Kyogo does not look to be on Manchester City’s agenda.

Guardiola’s side look to have other targets in mind and Celtic appear set to be undisturbed by the Premier League club.