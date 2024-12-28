Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have sounded out an attacker over a possible move to Goodison Park as they look to boost Sean Dyche’s options in the final third.

The Merseyside club have found scoring goals on a regular basis to be a tough ask this season and have managed just 15 goals in 17 Premier League matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation has not been solved yet while Beto has been linked with a move to Italy.

On-loan striker Armando Broja has just recently come back from injury, but the Toffees want more attacking power.

Everton’s eyes have been drawn to Ligue 1 for an option and they have sounded out Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Georgia international has no desire to leave Lyon and Everton will have to work hard to change his mind and convince the French side to sell.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also interested in Mikautadze, while Bayer Leverkusen have also sounded out the attacker.

The 24-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Lyon so far this season, scoring seven times in the process.