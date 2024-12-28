Alex Livesey/Getty Images

An Everton star is getting closer to a move away from Goodison Park and appreciates the destination on offer.

The Toffees are expected to be active in the winter transfer window as Sean Dyche looks to improve the quality of the squad at his disposal.

Scoring goals has been an issue which Dyche has been constantly grappling with and key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struck just twice in 17 Premier League outings this term.

Dyche has not put much trust in Calvert-Lewin’s backup Beto, who himself has scored once in the league, being handed just 197 minutes of Premier League action.

The Portuguese, who was signed from Italian outfit Udinese, could now move back to Serie A in the winter window.

Torino are working on a deal to sign Beto and, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, the striker appreciates the destination.

The Italian side want to close out a loan agreement with Everton for the Portuguese.

He registered 21 goals in Serie A during his time at Udinese, across 62 outings in the Italian top flight, and Torino will hope to see him hit the ground running if he joins.