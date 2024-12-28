Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Iwan Roberts has revealed that ex-Millwall performance manager Dave Carolan told him that Burnley star Zian Flemming is a player who can command a £20m-plus transfer fee.

Flemming is on a season-long loan at Burnley from Millwall, with an obligation to buy for the Clarets, and the attacking midfielder is in good form.

The 26-year-old has hit the back of the net three times for Burnley so far and one of those goals came in the crucial Boxing Day win away at promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Roberts revealed that former Lions performance manager Carolan told him once that the midfielder could command a £20m-plus transfer fee in the future, due to his quality.

The ex-striker also explained that Carolan said Flemming has everything in his game.

“I remember when he first signed for Millwall and I spoke to Dave Carolan about him and he said, ‘Robbo, he’s a good player’”, Roberts wrote in his Eastern Daily Press column.

“I think they paid about £2m for him and Dave said, ‘he will go for £15m-£20m-plus because he’s got everything.”

Flemming made 92 appearances for Millwall during the course of his time at the Den and now has over 100 outings in the Championship to his name.