Dan Mullan/Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s stars is unhappy about his limited game time under Arne Slot and he has suitors, though the Reds would have to subsidise his salary to smooth an exit.

Liverpool have been electric this season under Arne Slot as they sitting on top of the Champions League league stage table and the Premier League.

The jury is out on whether Liverpool will look to make signings in next month’s transfer window, but there could be players looking to depart Anfield.

Italian winger Federico Chiesa joined the Anfield outfit on a long-term deal last summer, but has conjured up only 123 minutes of football.

He saw his start to life on Merseyside disrupted by injury, but is now back and available for Slot to use.

However, getting into Slot’s side has proven to be tough, especially given how well Liverpool are performing.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Chiesa is unhappy with his lack of game time under the Dutchman.

He is not short of suitors in Serie A, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli are all possible loan destinations.

Given Chiesa earns €7.5m per year at Liverpool though, Italian sides would need the Reds to shoulder part of that salary if they are to be able to loan him.

If Chiesa continues to struggle for game time, Liverpool might feel a loan in the new year would be the best thing for the player.