Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s stars has shown attitude and application that has been second to none in training despite struggling to get game time.

Arne Slot has trusted in a number of his selections on a regular basis this season, with the Dutchman quickly deciding who will get regular minutes on the pitch.

His selection preferences have so far paid off as Liverpool are favourites to claim the Premier League title this season and also rated highly in the Champions League.

Slot’s choices have seen 22-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton handed no minutes in the Premier League or Champions League this term, with the EFL Cup his only action.

It is a far cry from last season for the Liverpool man, when he was on loan at Hull City in the Championship and made a total of 41 appearances for the Tigers.

However, despite being out-of-favour under Slot, Morton’s application and attitude in training have been spot on, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder is consistently applying himself on the training pitch as he looks to catch Slot’s eye.

Liverpool are not expected to loan him out in the January transfer window, despite his lack of time on the pitch so far this season.